S&T Iskratel unveils worlds fastest PON OLT

With 800Gbps per subscriber blade and 3.4Tbps switching capacity, Iskratel Lumia T6 can easily support 50GPON and 100GPON in addition to current 10Gb PON technologies such as Combo PON and XGS-PON.

The company has also announced the launch of the Iskratel Lumia T14, a super-scalable, high-density OLT, able to host present and future PON technologies.

While Iskratel Lumia T6 can serve over 20,000 users with its 80/64 ports, the bigger Iskratel Lumia T14 can provide PON connectivity to more than 50,000 users with its 20/192 Combo PON ports.

“Services such as video conferencing, 4K video streaming, gaming and cloud storage are all gaining popularity rapidly, creating a rising demand for data rates for a reliable performance,” said Simon Čimžar, CTO of business unit broadband at S&T Iskratel.

“The outstanding uplink capacities of our new OLTs are the fastest way to unlocking a greener future, due to full compliance with the EU Code of Conduct on Energy Consumption of Broadband Equipment, fundamental in enabling operators to reduce energy costs and their impact on the environment.”

The new additions to the portfolio will be showcased at the FTTH Conference in Madrid from April 18 to April 20.