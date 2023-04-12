John Nolan joins Bluebird Network as chief development officer

Effective as of April 17, Nolan will lead all aspects of corporate development at Bluebird, including M&A, business development, corporate strategy and innovation.

“As a Missouri native, I’m thrilled to join Bluebird Network. I’ve worked with and admired the Bluebird leadership team as a customer for almost a decade where they were a strong supplier with a reputation for reliability, flexibility and integrity," said Nolan.

"They are doing great work across the Midwest, and I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to help further their mission of connecting communities and carriers across the region.”

Nolan enters the role with more than 20 years of profit and loss experience with a proven track record in sales, vendor management, business development, marketing and finance with AT&T.

In his most recent position as vice president of global connections and alliance management, Nolan transformed AT&T’s multi-billion-dollar cost structure for data, voice and international roaming, while improving supplier performance and increasing automation in support of AT&T’s wireless and wireline business objectives.

“When I think about what John [Nolan] will bring to our team, I’m excited at the potential for large, transformational opportunities coming our way,” said Michael Morey, CEO and president, Bluebird Network.

“This is a big deal for Bluebird and aligns with our aggressive growth strategy. I’m confident John will drive positive – and extensive – changes here at Bluebird.”

In addition, Nolan recently served as vice-chairman of the board for the ITW Global Leaders Forum and on the MEF board of directors. He has also served in various capacities supporting United Way of Dallas and the Boy Scouts of America Circle 10 Council.