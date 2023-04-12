Lynk and Vodafone Ghana bring satellite-to-phone coverage to Ghana

Under the terms of the new contract, Lynk will offer mobile coverage to 100% of Ghana’s population of 31 million inhabitants using its 'cell-towers-in-space.'

“This agreement extends Lynk’s leadership in the satellite-direct-to-standard-phone category in Africa and is an important milestone as interest in the category continues to heat up," said Charles Miller, CEO of Lynk.

"Lynk remains the only patented, proven and commercially-licensed company for satellite-direct-to-standard-phone technology anywhere in the world,” Miller continues.

Specifically, Lynk’s 'cell towers in space' will enable the Telecel Group to offer 100% coverage to over 6 million Vodafone Ghana subscribers, which will be used to extend rural coverage in the country, as a backup to ensure service resilience, continuity of IoT devices, and as a terrestrial tower replacement for underperforming towers.

"We are excited at the possibilities this partnership brings to the country," said Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana.

"It provides the unique opportunity to connect everyone everywhere and accelerates the benefits that connectivity offers in health, education, and job creation, especially for our women and youth."

The news follows the transfer of the Vodafone Group's 70% majority shares in Vodafone Ghana, to the Telecel Group earlier this year.

The acquisition is the first major change for the company since 2008 when Vodafone Group purchased a controlling interest in GTCL and established Vodafone Ghana.

Operations of Vodafone Ghana and its three subsidiaries; National Communication Backbone Company Limited (Vodafone Wholesale), Vodafone Ghana Mobile Financial Services Limited (Vodafone Cash), and the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, will continue operations uninterrupted.