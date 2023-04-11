Ukrtelecom names Igor Iaremchuk new CRO

Iaremchuk joined Ukrtelecom’s in 2014 and to date has been holding the position of chief strategy officer. In 2017 he headed up the strategy and business development department. Prior to this, he worked in corporate finance for the likes of PwC Ukraine and BDO Ukraine.

“The war year was a year of challenges for all businesses. At Ukrtelecom, we’ve been making all the decisions quickly in favour of our employees, the Defense Forces of our State, government bodies, critical infrastructures as well as businesses and people," said Yuriy Kurmaz, CEO of Ukrtelecom.

"We’ve withstood the first year of war and now we’ve got to pay more attention and take practical steps towards further development. The creation of a single commercial function is among them. I’m sure this will allow us to define and realise new opportunities for the growth of our telco business.”

The role has been created to increase the efficiency of the business, create new development opportunities, and consolidate responsibility for its revenues, as a result the company has created a commercial directorate that combines the development of the corporate segment, the mass segment, and the inter-operator telecom business.

“Reorganisation of our telco business and creation of a single commercial function will allow us to unify and increase efficiency of business processes, introduce new products, as well sales and customer service approaches," added Laremchuk.

"Furthermore, this integration will allow us to better promote our services and ensure the growth of the company's telco revenue.”