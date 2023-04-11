OneWeb takes part in government-led remote community broadband trials

The project aims to connect the UK’s most remote homes and businesses and for its part, OneWeb will use its low earth orbit (LEO) network to deliver connectivity for trials through its partners BT and Clarus. The trials will take place in the Shetland Islands and on Lundy Island, near the north Devon coast.

“Our Wireless Infrastructure Strategy sets out our plan to ensure everyone, no matter where they live, can reap the benefits of improved connectivity," said Michelle Donelan MP, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.

"With the help of companies like OneWeb, we are committing £8m to provide satellite connectivity for our most remote communities so that no one is left behind, while ensuring all populated areas in the UK will be served by what I call ‘5G-plus’ technology by 2030. This package of measures turbocharges our progress towards becoming a science and tech superpower with a substantial initial investment in the future of telecoms.”

OneWeb's current constellation is comprised of 618 LEO satellites, enabling the roll-out of global coverage later this year.

This bolsters the company's existing connectivity solutions, which are already live in regions north of 50-degrees latitude and delivering connectivity to previously unconnected and under connected communities, businesses and local governments.

"We are excited to demonstrate the impact of LEO connectivity through these trials. From the beginning, OneWeb’s mission has been to bridge the digital divide for communities, but there are still countries around the world where reliable access to connectivity is unattainable," said Neil Masterson, CEO of OneWeb.

"Working with the government, alongside our trusted partners and customers, OneWeb can help to bring connectivity to the communities and businesses that need it most, in underserved regions in the UK and around the world.”