Rogers to bring 5G to TTC after BAI buyout

The deal follows final clearance of Rogers’ buyout of Shaw Communications, which was announced last week, creating the second-largest telecoms company in the country.

Rogers can now undertake investments required to build a “comprehensive and reliable” 5G network across the entire subway system.

“The agreement to acquire BAI Canada is a significant first step in modernizing and expanding the existing network to deliver enhanced 5G wireless service to millions of transit riders throughout the entire subway system in Canada’s largest city,” Ron McKenzie, chief technology and information officer at Rogers said a news release.

BAI was awarded a C$25 million contract by the TTC in 2012 to build and operate its public Wifi and cellular network.

However, Freedom Mobile is the only operator signed on to provide coverage across the TTC, meaning most customers had little to no service on the subway line.

Rogers says it will bring 911 coverage to the whole system, rather than just station platforms, concourses and 25% of the tunnels, in which it currently operates.

The operator added that it will work quickly to address gaps in the busiest and most critical sections of the subway.

The 5G network build is expected to take around two years and will deliver wireless coverage in all 75 stations and almost 80km of the subway system.