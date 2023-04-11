Nokia picks Zain Jordan for nationwide 5G

The deal will support the digital transformation of the country by offering 5G services with enhanced connectivity and capacity to customers.

A major part of the deployment is expected to be completed this year.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Zain Jordan on this project to modernise their complete Radio Access Network and introduce 5G technology, and by doing so support the Jordanian Government’s digital transformation objectives,” said Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia.

“The deployment of 5G is expected to stimulate the incubation and growth of new technologies and industries.”

Under the deal, which totals around 3,000 sites nationwide, Nokia will provide the latest generation of its AirsScale Baseband, Massive MIMO radios and remote head products.

These are powered by the ReefShark System on Chip (SoC) technology and combine to provide better coverage and capacity.

In parallel to deploying 5G, Nokia will also modernise Zain’s existing 4G infrastructure. The two already have a long-standing partnership, spanning several territories including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.