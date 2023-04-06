Energous achieves regulatory approval in Japan

This approval allows Energous to deploy its active energy harvesting technology across the Japanese market in smart home, industrial, retail, healthcare IoT application such as real-time asset tracking and digital supply chain management with no distance limitations.

Energous’ regulatory approval is the latest in a series of major market approvals for PowerBridge, which has obtained similar certifications in South Korea, China, the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, India, Australia and New Zealand.

“This regulatory approval in Japan is a major accomplishment that aligns with our overall business strategy that reinforces our position as a global leader in active energy harvesting technology,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous.

“This approval enables our Japanese business partners to harness the reliable power of Energous’ RF-based wireless energy harvesting as we work to open the market to multiple opportunities.”

According to the Statista Research Department, the Japanese IoT market is expected to reach more than US$69 billion by 2026, increasing by more than 40% in five years.

This growth will require reliable and consistent power to function properly, the company says.

Energous adds that the current power methods are “unreliable and unsustainable, while presenting logistical problems and hidden costs for IT teams”.