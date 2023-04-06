Jeffrey Noto joins Zayo Group as newly appointed CFO

In this role, Noto will oversee Zayo’s global finance organisation which encompasses accounting, operational finance, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, billing, financial reporting, internal audit, and treasury, to drive growth across the organisation and its global network assets.

"We’re in the midst of a significant period of growth for Zayo that includes strategic investment in our assets and the capabilities that will best serve our customers,” said Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo.

“As a proven leader with a track record of delivering results and creating value, Jeff brings a critical understanding of what it takes to drive growth and operational excellence. His tremendous experience in finance and strategy will be an asset for Zayo and help strengthen and position our organisation for greater, long-term success.”

Noto enters the role with more 35 years of finance experience across financial management, analysis and reporting, and building and defining financial infrastructure and internal controls.

He most recently worked Verizon, where served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for the Global Network and Technology and the Verizon Global Services business. During his tenure, he was responsible for all budgeting, planning, reporting, and commercial and capital activities for the Network, IT, and centralised services organisation.

Prior to this, Noto also served as SVP and CFO for consumer and mass business organisation; SVP & CFO for global media & telematics; and SVP for the business analytics center of excellence and finance transformation, also at Verizon.

"I've always been impressed by Zayo's entrepreneurial spirit and vision of building and creating a truly future-ready global network,” said Noto.

“I’m confident that Zayo is the right place for me to apply my unique experience to support this vision and help the company drive its continued growth and success."