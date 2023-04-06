Equinix unveils latest data centre in Montreal

Due to open in the second half of 2023, the new facility comes in support of Montreal's leading position in industries such as visual effects (VFX), gaming, financial services and aerospace.

Named MT2, the new facility will expand Equinix's presence in Montreal, bringing the company's Platform Equinix and its portfolio of solutions to Canadian businesses. It will offer 37,000 square feet of colocation space.

"MT2 represents a major milestone in our investment to bring the best of Equinix to Canada and the best of Canada to the world. Montreal is a key economic centre in Canada and globally, with a thriving and innovative ecosystem known for its diversity, creativity and collaborative spirit," said Andrew Eppich, managing director at Equinix Canada.

"Expanding our footprint in this metro will offer companies the best-in-class data centre design with access to connectivity both globally and within Canada, so they can advance on their digital infrastructure and innovation journey at home and abroad."

MT2 will allow companies to directly connect to customers, partners and services across 50+ metros around the world through solutions like Equinix Fabric and Equinix Internet Exchange.

In addition, MT2 will also be among the first data centres to support Equinix's efficiency commitment to sustainable air-cooling by aligning the operating temperature parameters with the standards out;ined by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) A1A.

Once operational, the new site will bring Equinix's total Canadian footprint to 16 and will provide customers a digital on-ramp to Equinix's global platform of more than 245 data centres.

"Montreal is a vital innovation hub fuelling Canada's economy," said Jason Bremner, research vice president of industry and business solutions, IDC.

"With the expanded presence, Equinix can help empower local businesses' digital transformation journeys with its extensive reach in Canada as well as globally, and its innovative and sustainable offerings."