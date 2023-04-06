NTT, NEC team to promote decarbonised society

As part of the agreement, NTT Anode Energy will provide 100% renewable energy to the NEC Platforms Fukushima Plant, which manufactures 5G base station equipment, from June 2024.

Part of the renewable energy will include power generated in an offsite PPA as well as green energy sent directly from a power plant.

The NEC Platforms Fukushima Plant will be using renewable energy supplied by NTT Anode Energy to manufacture networking equipment, such as IOWN products that incorporate cutting-edge energy-saving technologies.

The two firms say they will jointly promote initiatives to support a decarbonised society.

In recent years, there has been increasing demand for companies looking to decarbonise and make use of renewable energy.

NTT is aiming to expand the reach of its power saving IOWN infrastructure within the telecommunications and computing fields, as well as a variety of industrial sectors, which will contribute to a 4% reduction in GHG emissions in Japan.

NEC adds that it will continue to actively promote the introduction of renewable energy at its various power plants.

Moving forward, NTT and NEC will work together to develop and introduce renewable energy, such as green power and IOWN energy-saving technologies.

This, in turn, will contribute to achieving the 2050 Carbon Neutral Declaration of the Japanese Government.