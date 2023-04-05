MEF welcomes AT&T and Bell executives to board of directors

Mike Troiano, senior vice president of business products at AT&T Business and Giovanni Sansalone, vice president of business portfolio product management, marketing, partner management at Bell, join the association.

"We are thrilled to have Mike and Giovanni join MEF's board of directors," said Nan Chen, president, MEF.

"Their expertise and insights in the industry will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and collaboration in the global automated ecosystem of service providers, technology companies, and cloud providers.”

Troiano and Sansalone join MEF’s board of directors who lead the development of MEF’s vision to build an ecosystem of automated, standardised, and certified services that enable service and technology providers and the enterprise to differentiate with on-demand, cloud-like experiences for their customers.

Existing board members include: Debika Bhattacharya, chief product officer at Verizon Business; Nan Chen, head of The One Network at Ericsson; Frederick Chui, chief commercial officer at PCCW Global; Andrew Dugan, chief technology officer at Lumen; Shawn Hakl, vice president of 5G Strategy at Microsoft; Daniele Mancuso, senior vice president chief product management at Sparkle; Franck Morales, vice president of connectivity services at Orange Business; Robert Victor, senior vice president of product management at Comcast Business; and Mirko Voltolini, vice president of innovation at Colt Technology Services.

“MEF’s Board of Directors is an inspiring group of executives, and I am honoured to join with them to drive adoption of MEF’s important global strategy,” said Troiano.

“I look forward to engaging with the MEF community and leveraging my experience to help accelerate the industry's digital transformation journey. Together, we will continue to deliver innovative solutions that enable businesses to succeed.”

Troiano joins the group with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in developing innovative solutions that help businesses stay competitive in today's fast-paced digital world.

Sansalone defines the portfolio vision and roadmap for the advanced product and solutions categories, as well as the marketing strategy for enterprise customers.

"I am privileged to have the opportunity to join MEF's board of directors to enable the full potential of digital transformation and create a better outlook for businesses worldwide,” said Sansalone.

“I am excited to work together with other top-notch professionals in shaping the direction of the interconnected economy and empowering enterprises to unleash their full potential in the digital era."