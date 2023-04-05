Free Trial
RTI Group picks Asian Century Equity to lead investor process

Natalie Bannerman
April 05, 2023 01:15 PM
RTI Group (RTI), a trans-pacific cable owner and operator, has selected Asian Century Equity to lead RTI’s investor process in support of its expansion across key markets.

Asian Century Equity’s founder and chairman, Bill Barney, is to lead the initiative, leveraging his 22-year tenure as an investor, board member and CEO in Asia. During this time, Barney has been at the helm of numerous subsea cable and infrastructure companies.

“I look forward to working with Russ and the RTI team to explore innovative new opportunities in partnerships and investments as we build into the future,” said Barney.

“RTI is well positioned to make a big impact in engineering and support of diverse connectivity solutions as new subsea infrastructure requirements are growing across the digital ecosystem.”

Barney served six years as chairman and CEO of Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), prior to this he served for ten years as CEO of Pacnet. He was also previously APAC president at MCI Worldcom, VP of AMEA at Global One and held various leadership roles at AT&T.

In addition, Barney has served for 8+ years on the board of governors for Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC), where he is currently serving as president and chair.

“We are thrilled to have Bill leading this current process of aligning strategic investors to join RTI as we move forward executing on our mission of broadening our seamless carrier-neutral network that connects Asia and Australia to the United States,” said Russ Matulich, founder and CEO at RTI.

“Our customers, including several of the world’s largest entities, trust RTI to rapidly provision and safely transport their mission-critical content. Bill’s relationships and leadership will help RTI to expand our current ~100Tbps offering that connects three continents, into a global offering interconnecting the world.”

Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
