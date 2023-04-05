UK more likely to prioritise AI, Colt research says

The research of almost 1000 IT decision-makers in 12 countries across Europe and Asia revealed that 40% of UK respondents listed AI and machine learning capabilities in their top three priorities.

The study covered Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, France, Germany, the UK, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and the US.

Nearly one in two (47%) of US IT decision-makers cited emerging technologies as their top three, while 59% of Japan’s IT decision-makers in the survey said they prioritised network flexibility.

Overall, one in three businesses cited AI and emerging technologies in their top three priorities.

Across all countries, improving security was the highest priority cited by more than one in two (53%) respondents, followed by network flexibility improvements listed by 44%.

Enabling new collaboration and communication applications was the next on the list, called out by 39% of IT decision makers.

Keri Gilder, CEO of Colt Technology Services said, “We’re experiencing one of the most monumental periods of change in our history.

“Connected digital technologies have already transformed the way we live and work. Right now, AI, machine learning and the metaverse are fundamentally changing the way we engage, transact and interact, but these technologies will only reach their full potential if they’re built on agile, scalable digital networks.”

“Our research reflects this: we’re seeing IT managers prioritise secure, agile networking capabilities like SD-WAN and Cloud alongside security, AI and the metaverse. As we head deeper into the latest industrial revolution, it’s digital infrastructure’s time to shine.”

Across the whole study, 34% of respondents said they were prioritising the implementation of emerging technologies such as the metaverse.

33% are looking at adding AI or machine learning capabilities while more than one in four (26%) cited SD-WAN as a key priority. 35% said moving to the cloud was a key priority.