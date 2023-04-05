HPE makes Vast change to its GreenLake cloud service

Vast Data, which makes solid-state drives (SSDs), is to supply HPE with not drives but software for its HPE GreenLake data service.

Tom Black, executive vice president and general manager at HPE Storage, said: “By using Vast Data software within HPE GreenLake for file storage, we are able to deliver a scale-out file service, designed to accelerate data-intensive workloads, which can be managed via the HPE GreenLake platform.”

The new HPE data service, which will be delivered as part of the HPE GreenLake cloud operational model, enables enterprises to run their unstructured data workloads efficiently from one control plane, said the company.

Vast’s software will allow customers to analyse all data in context by consolidating infrastructure to accelerate training and inference time.

Vast Data co-founder and CEO, Renen Hallak, said: “Vast is laying the foundation for the future of data management and AI workloads, and together with HPE, we’re continuing to innovate for the enterprise, where data is at the centre of every application strategy and business decision.”