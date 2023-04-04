Vodafone turns to AI to reduce carbon emissions

AI and machine learning will help the company to identify ‘consumption anomalies and parts of the network using more energy than expected.

Targeted actions can be then delivered to make the sites more energy efficient.

Vodafone says it already invests millions of pounds in energy efficiency measures and renewable power as it works towards net zero for its UK operations by 2027.

The operator has installed its first on-site solar panel at a mobile telephone exchange (MTX) network site in Gloucester.

The installation of 720 solar panels will produce around 240,000kWh of renewable electricity a year, supplying around 12% of the site’s annual energy requirement.

The site, which houses technology used to route phone calls and data to and from mobile devices, will use electricity generated from the solar panels to reduce reliance on the national grid.

Andrea Dona, network director at Vodafone UK, said: “We all recognise the need to drive energy efficiencies – both from a financial and environmental perspective.

“The fact we’ve been able to decouple the link between data carried, energy consumption and carbon emissions is thanks to our laser-focus on energy efficiency – and nowhere is this more important than across our network.”

“Using our own technologies to deliver brilliant programmes such as big data and Smart Sites is hugely impactful."

Vodafone adds that it has “de-coupled” the link between data growth, energy usage and carbon emissions, despite a 300% increase in data carried on Vodafone’s UK network since 2019.

The operator hopes to install rooftop solar PV across a number of additional sites across the UK over the next two years.