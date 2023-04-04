NTT and SES to deliver satellite-based edge and private 5G

The two companies will jointly go to market with a fully managed Edge and private 5G solution including expanded coverage through satellite.

The offering will combine NTT’s fully managed private 5G and edge compute capabilities with SES’s second-generation medium earth orbit communications system – O3b mPOWER – to provide expanded and reliable connectivity.

The solution is intended for companies operating in regions where terrestrial networks are lacking and enterprises are wanting to leverage connectivity to increase efficiency and grow revenue.

“Private 5G is a transformative power that enables enterprises to build upon existing network infrastructure and deliver reliable, high bandwidth, and low latency connections for multiple use cases operating on a single Private 5G network,” said Olivier Posty, country managing director at NTT Ltd.

“As our customers continue to innovate, network partners with the right skills and expertise will be critical to success in today’s competitive market.

“NTT’s robust Private 5G network-as-a-service full stack solution, delivered on-premises, at the edge, or as a cloud service, is complemented by NTT’s 24/7 remote monitoring services and a CIO self-service portal, ensuring that NTT’s full stack of managed Edge Compute services delivers real-time actionable intelligence to drive processing efficiency and accelerate business performance.”

The joint solution will deliver coverage to over 190 countries with public-private roaming. In addition to NTT’s private 5G and edge compute capabilities, it will also provide use case consulting and design, application development, system integration and managed services, while SES will provide end-to-end satellite networks via O3b mPOWER.

NTT’s Edge-as-a-Service offering includes IoT, edge compute and private 5G connectivity delivered by NTT across its global footprint.

In other news, SES has begun talks with Intelsat about a merger. The talks come at a time when London-based Inmarsat is likely to merge with Viasat and OneWeb.