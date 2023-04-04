The ITW GLF appoints Obaid Rahman as vice chair

In his newly appointed role, Rahman will lead on the delivery of the collaborative work and strategic vision of the GLF’s members, comprised of the international ICT service provider carriers.

In addition, the vice chair will work closely with the chair of the GLF board, Elisabetta Romano who was elected in May 2022 as well as the full GLF board to deliver of the groups ambitions.

“I am honoured to be elected as the vice chair and very excited to take up this role at a point where the entire sector is going through significant transition, said Rahman.

"Building the next phase of resilient business models require a robust industry framework and I believe we are addressing it in the most appropriate way under the Tomorrow’s Telco theme. I am keen to deliver this agenda alongside Elisabetta, the GLF Board and the wider GLF community.”

The role of vice chair was created in 2022 by the GLF board whose priorities for 2022-2024 were announced by the GLF in November 2022 within the thought leadership piece Tomorrow’s Telco.

Rahman succeeds John Nolan who held the position as the AT&T representative on the GLF board.

“It is a great pleasure for me, also on behalf of the GLF Board, to congratulate Obaid for his election as vice chair. During this year of tenure as GLF chair I have had the opportunity to exchange many interesting conversations with Obaid and to fully appreciate his contribution to the debate on the evolution of the industry," said Elisabetta Romano, chief network, operations & wholesale officer of TIM and chair of the GLF board.

"I’m sure that his expertise and passion will be of great stimulus and I’m looking forward to collaborating with him to further develop our association and strengthen its role in the ICT ecosystem.”

With 25+ years’ experience in wholesale operations, Rahman has been an active and engaged GLF board member since early 2021 after he joined Axiata group to set up and lead their wholesale business where he is responsible for the company's portfolio across Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Cambodia.