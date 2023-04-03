Stellium Data Centre forges ITPS alliance

Ed Bissell, sales director, Stellium Data Centres said: “This is a further example of how Stellium is supporting leading IT service providers based in the North of England with leading-edge data centre and communications facilities.

“We are delighted ITPS has chosen our campus as a strategic location for providing highly secure and resilient failover server and network contingencies. Our collaboration will also enable ITPS to resell colocation space at Stellium while we can offer our customers access to their extensive managed services portfolio.”

Stellium 1 is the only UK data centre with a secure landing station for housing the world’s largest subsea cable network.

These include AquaComms (to/from the US on the North Atlantic Loop) and Altibox (to/from the Nordics/Mainland Europe on NO-UK).

Stellium also hosts the NCL-IX Exchange offering multiple peering opportunities to customers to minimise latency and transit costs.

To include a direct point-of-presence (PoP) at Stellium 1, the follows ITPS’s requirement for ensuring guaranteed uptime and service availability to its public and private sector clients.

“Business continuity and maximum resilience is a key requirement of our clients and demands we utilise a multiple carrier-neutral data centre model that mitigates any emergency, disaster or threat striking our own Tier 3 data centre,” said Simon Newton, CEO at ITPS.

“Our partnership with Stellium sees two major data centre providers in the Northeast team up to provide a highly robust, optimum solution for clients, including flagship hosting of 5G for the region, and create a key PoP for clients in the NHS and other public sector services, and universities and councils.”