Ericsson and Intel to advance 5G adoption in Malaysia

At the same time, the two also hope to bolster the adoption of 5G by enterprises in Malaysia.

Intel and Ericsson will use their respective technology experience to show how communications service providers (CSPs) can accelerate 5G adoption and expand their B2B engagements based on 5G use-cases.

“5G is a platform for innovation and will transform the way enterprises operate. Ericsson’s collaboration with Intel in Malaysia will contribute to the adoption of 5G and development of the local ecosystem that will in turn drive Malaysia’s digital transformation,” said David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

“This will also ensure the country has a distinct advantage compared to other markets in the region when it comes to foreign investment.”

The areas identified for collaboration are the joint development of enterprise use cases in selected verticals such as manufacturing, transport and logistics.

In addition, it involves working on the benefits of digitalisation for emerging economies and the role 5G connectivity can play in building sustainable and resilient digital economies.

“With the increasing digitalisation of our society and economy, 5G is becoming a fundamental component to drive innovation across all business segments," added AK Chong, managing director of Intel Malaysia.

"This collaboration demonstrates how the Malaysian 5G infrastructure with innovative edge services – powered by Ericsson and Intel technologies – enables local enterprises to transform and accelerate their businesses through digital solutions.”

In related news, last month saw Ericsson claim a European record for 5G download speeds of almost 6Gbps, with uploads of 1.6Gbps.

The record was set, says Ericsson, in the Faroe Islands, in the North Atlantic, midway between Scotland, Iceland and Norway.