e& and E-Space team up to develop IoT and digital transformation solutions

The collaboration aims to deliver borderless smart connectivity and digital solutions across land, sea and sky applications. Both parties will focus on the creative development of cloud-native digital and IoT solutions enhanced with edge AI.

Using e&'s terrestrial infrastructure and E-Space's space system, including its global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation and device capabilities, the two will create new business models to bolster IoT and the digital transformation journeys of governments and global enterprise.

"Telecommunications and space technology have a natural synergy, offering enormous opportunities for telco companies to expand their reach and capabilities. From satellite internet to space-based sensors, at e& we see the potential to revolutionise the way we connect, communicate and gather data from space," said Mikhail Gerchuk, chief executive officer at e& international.

"With our advanced infrastructure and E-Space's next-generation space system, optimised with edge AI, we will offer a multi-technology platform enabling our customers to embrace a digital-first lifestyle more efficiently. We are confident that we can leverage our combined expertise to create seamless global digital IoT experiences to help our customers advance their digital transformation plans."

In addition, the collaboration is expected to enable e& customer data to connect directly to private data centres without interference from commercial traffic by using peer-to-peer space-based communications which will also meet the requirements for global security, data protection policies and regulations.

Both parties will jointly develop IoT and digital solutions based on AI at the edge as well as across the network to enable intelligent decisions and automated actions at scale. The will also develop global IoT use cases, which can create potential new revenue streams.

"There are tremendous opportunities in the terrestrial domain that can be amplified with the use of newer generation space systems coupled with edge AI," said Greg Wyler, chief executive officer at E-Space.

"We're bringing real-time information with advanced automation to create entirely new suites of global capabilities to advance humanity, improve the planet and automate business processes for greater operational scale and efficiency with reduced costs. We are excited to work with e& to advance their digital transformation journey and augment the customer experience. Together, we can speed the time required to build a smarter, more connected planet, anywhere and anytime."