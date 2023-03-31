e& teams with Microsoft to embed GPT into products

partnership with Microsoft to integrate the Azure OpenAI’s GPT into its internal operations and processes.

The middle eastern operator is one of the first in the MENA region to use GPT capabilities in Azure OpenAI Service.

The partnership builds on an existing relationship between e& and Microsoft and the integration aims to improve customer experience, while optimising internal operations.

The two companies initially partnered last year to advance the digitalisation efforts for enterprises.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of e& UAE said: “We are excited about this project with Microsoft as we believe this innovative solution will lead to a sustainable and efficient ecosystem, improving the customers’ overall experience and helping businesses in the region grow.

“GPT can be a valuable tool for employees in a company, providing assistance and support in various ways improving efficiency across the business operations.

“This can also be a powerful tool for improving customer experience helping businesses provide more personalised customer support. In the ever-evolving media industry AI tools like these can help optimise content as well as improve engagement and gain audience insights.”

e& plans to integrate Azure OpenAI Service capabilities into its internal operations, including the HR chatbot and decision-making processes.

This integration will allow the company to make faster and more informed decisions, improve key performance indicators (KPIs) and reduce the time and effort spent on daily operations.

The use of the OpenAI Service will allow e& to streamline its processes, it said in a release.