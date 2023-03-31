Soracom expands IoT SIM and eSIM portfolio with Industrial SIM

With this addition to its suite of products, Soracom now offers both standard and industrial-grade eSIMs and SIM cards, as well as iSIM capability.

"Feed manufacturers across North America trust BinSentry to monitor thousands of feed bins, automate inventory and improve decision making," said Nathan Hoel, CTO and co-founder of BinSentry.

"In these rugged environments our gear faces rapid temperature changes, and constant dust and vibration. We have tried many IoT SIM cards and if it can't resist failure in these conditions, we can't use it. Soracom's industrial SIM delivers a connection we can count on, and Soracom's smart lifecycle management allows us to optimize our network for performance and cost."

The Soracom Industrial SIM card is designed for machine to machine (M2M)/IoT applications where conditions require a rugged solution and a card-type SIM is preferred to an eSIM.

The Industrial SIM supports Mini, Micro or Nano form factors and offers a special coating as well as special chip characteristics to limit erosion and withstand extreme temperatures, humidity and vibration.

In addition, the Industrial SIM is fully compatible with current GSMA M2M eUICC specifications and provides pay-per-use mobile data including 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE, and Cat-M1 coverage.

User also have access to Soracom's connectivity management platform and API, along with cloud-native platform services designed to accelerate IoT deployment at scale.

"Every day, we help customers around the world and across industries offload heavy lifting to the cloud on terms that make sense for IoT," said Kenta Yasukawa, CTO and co-founder of Soracom.

"An industrial-grade SIM card with eUICC capabilities complements our industrial IoT eSIM offerings and lets our customers deploy connected solutions seamlessly in challenging environments, ensuring optimal form factors and maximum durability tailored to their use cases."