Green Mountain to build sustainable data centre site in Germany

The construction of the data centre site is part of an agreement with energy company KMW, and both will have a 50% stake in the joint venture.

Three data centres are being planned at the 25,000 square-metre site, which is situated in an existing industrial area adjacent to KMW’s power plants.

The Mainz authorities have approved the building application and construction will commence in the third quarter of the year.

The site can support both multi-tenant contracts as well as dedicated buildings for larger client installations.

“Green Mountain has a vision of setting the green standard in the data centre industry and that is why we particularly liked KMW’s green approach to operating the data centre,” said Svein Atle Hagaseth, CEO of Green Mountain.

The data centre is set to be one of the world’s most sustainable, according to Green Mountain.

The power supply is covered by KMW’s renewable energy portfolio and will be cooled by the adjacent Rhine River.

The KMW gas plant will supply the back-up power, making diesel generators for emergency power redundant.