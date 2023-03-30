Seacom names Mangale as group chief executive officer

Mangale is a business leader with over 25 years’ experience in the enterprise, telecoms, financial services and technology markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

For the next three months, he will work alongside the company’s outgoing group chief executive officer, Oliver Fortuin, to ensure a smooth leadership transition, at the end of which he will assume full responsibility for the business.

“I am delighted to join Seacom at this critical time in Africa's digital transformation and the business’ own transformation," said Mangale.

"I look forward to continuing to drive the strategy that has set the company on becoming a pan-African converged telecommunications organisation. Much has been achieved in the past two years, and I am excited to be part of a truly African business as we expand our services and geographic footprint further.”

Prior to his appointment, Mangale spent 16 years at Dimension Data Group (now NTT), where he held various senior leadership roles, including chief technology officer, chief operating officer and client experience director across Africa and the Middle East.

He also worked as managing director for Cisco Systems South Africa and chief enterprise officer for MTN Business in South Africa. Mangale’s most recently served group chief engineering officer for Standard Bank.

“The board and I are delighted that Alpheus has agreed to join us and lead our strategy of African expansion," added Pieter Uys, chairman of the Seacom board.

"We are confident, given Alpheus's track record, knowledge and experience in this operating environment, that Alpheus is precisely the right person to lead the business at this juncture. The board and I look forward to working with him to achieve our strategic objectives. We would like to thank Oliver for his effective leadership and commitment and for redefining how we do business across the continent.”