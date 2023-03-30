maincubes to build BER01 data centre in Germany

The Informationstechnikzentrum Bund (ITZBund), the central IT service provider for the German Federal Administration, selected maincubes as its build-to-suit data centre provider and operator and will be the primary tenant.

"The location at the environmentally focused GoWest quarter fits perfectly with the sustainability principles of maincubes, according to which we have aligned our data centres from the very beginning," said Albrecht Kraas, CTO at maincubes.

"With its state-of-the-art architecture and cutting-edge technology, we want to support our customers by minimising the environmental footprint of their IT hardware, while maximising their energy savings and costs."

The BER01 data centre will be built according to the German Federal Environment Agency's "Blue Angel" requirements along with being German TÜV-tested and ISO-certified.

Spanning 5,100 square meters of IT space, 8.2MW of IT capacity and 100% SLA availability, the facility will boast energy-efficient cooling, renewable energy and targeted waste heat recovery.

"Berlin has become an important digital location, primarily due to international cloud service providers and the growing tech startup scene. We are seeing an increased demand from the government sector for data centre space, and this will continue to grow," said Oliver Menzel, CEO of maincubes.

"We therefore plan to build more data centres in Berlin after BER01. New builds will be in line with maincubes and its customers’ ESG goals and aligned with the required digital sovereignty maintained in their own country."

With its new investor structure and DTCP as a strategic partner and shareholder alongside Art-Invest Real Estate, maincubes plans to invest more than €1bn in new data centres over the next few years.