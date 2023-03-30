Reliance Jio ‘set to lead Indian market for fixed broadband’

Research by GlobalData forecasts that the market is growing 6.4% a year, from US$10.2 billion in 2022 to $13.9 billion in 2027. However, revenue is declining by 1% a year over the same period.

Srikanth Vaidya, telecom analyst at GlobalData, said: “Fixed broadband services revenue, on the other hand, will increase at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027, driven by the solid growth in broadband subscriptions, especially fibre broadband, and increasing broadband ARPU [average revenue per user] levels.”

Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) will have over 85% of total broadband lines in 2027, said the company, supported by the government investments in fibre network infrastructure and operators’ FTTH service expansions.

Vaidya added: “Rising demand for high-speed internet services and competitively priced fibre broadband plans from operators with benefits like unlimited internet and access to major [subscription video on demand] platforms are expected to drive fibre broadband service adoption in India during the forecast period.”

Reliance Jio, better known for shaking up India’s mobile market by entering with a low-priced 4G offer a decade ago, is set to lead the country’s fixed broadband services market in terms of subscription share over the period, said GlobalData.

The operator’s promotional offers on its broadband plans are expected to help the company maintain its leadership in the market over the forecast period, said the company.