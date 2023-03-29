Colt furthers Equinix partnership in Singapore and Hong Kong

Businesses now have access to Colt’s On Demand infrastructure interconnecting with Equinix Fabric, and this will extend to Spain, Italy, Sweden, the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

The extended collaboration between Colt and Equinix deepens their long running commitment to a global partner ecosystem and meets growing demand across key regions.

The Colt On Demand network interconnects seamlessly and dynamically with Equinix Fabric across Asia and Europe giving flexible last mile access to Equinix International Business Exchange data centres.

Mark Hollman, vice president for partner development and success at Colt said: “The network is the catalyst for transformation, for businesses looking to flex, digitalise and stay relevant, but managing this infrastructure can be incredibly complex – especially across multiple countries.

“Businesses are already facing headwinds in 2023, and the last thing they need is to be held back by lengthy contracts and inflexible services.”

“In this latest evolution of our longstanding partnership with Equinix, we’ve invested in joint API development to deliver a simplified, automated and improved customer experience across Colt On Demand and Equinix Fabric platforms, another way we are driving extraordinary connections for our customers.”

Colt says it is seeing a significant increase in the number of On Demand customers who self-provision their network services, with a high double-digit growth in 2022 and this trend is expected to continue into 2023 and beyond.

“Combining Colt's global network with Equinix's global digital footprint provides enterprises with complete dynamic digital solutions, addressing end-to-end requirements from architecting a global network backbone, to optimising the last-mile experience of users every day,” added Mark Anderson, vice president of global technical sales at Equinix.

“Further expanding and automating this can only be a good thing, and a great opportunity for customers to take their connectivity to critical business partners to the next level."