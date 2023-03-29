EdgeCore expands presence in Northern Virginia

The wholesale data centre developer will co-develop a 7.6-acre site centrally located in the heart of the largest data centre market in the world.

The site supports customers seeking high-performance capacity with low-latency access to leading cloud hubs and supporting network access across Northern Virginia.

“With the acquisition of additional land in Northern Virginia, EdgeCore adds another key data centre location to our portfolio and continues to advance our focus on rapid growth and development in key data centre markets,” said Lee Kestler, CEO at EdgeCore.

“We are pleased to have partnered with Penzance on this project and are grateful for the acceleration they are bringing to the process through their deep regional expertise and connections.”

The newly acquired parcel is planning to accommodate a 285,000-square-foot, three-story data centre, capable of supporting 36MW of critical load.

The site plan approval process is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

EdgeCore’s existing site in Northern Virginia, comprised of 348,000-square-feet and capable of supporting 54MW of critical load is located two miles from the newly acquired land.

Both EdgeCore data centre sites provide 633,000-square-feet of space and 90MW critical load to customers seeking space in Northern Virginia.