Cato Digital to deploy bare metal platform at Hudson IX

Neu.ro, an AI and machine learning company, will be the first to run its platform on Cato’s bare metal, enabling companies to train, fine-tune, and run their own private GPT-like services such as ChatBots, semantic search, document processing and generative AI.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Hudson IX and Neu.ro to bring our low cost, low carbon bare metal platform to New York,” said Dean Nelson, CEO of Cato.

“Hudson IX is the ideal data centre partner with one of the world’s most concentrated hubs of internet connectivity. By simultaneously launching the Neu.ro platform at Hudson IX’s 60 Hudson St. facility, we are enabling highly sustainable computing that ranges from general purpose to leading edge GPT-like services.”

Cato’s low cost, low carbon bare metal infrastructure differs from traditional bare metal offerings by combining circular economy hardware, stranded data centre power capacity, and clean energy to directly address scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

“Hudson IX is delighted to be a critical partner to amplify Cato’s Bare Metal platform,” said Tom Brown, president and CEO of Hudson IX. “Our world-class data centre's robust interconnected ecosystem and expansion capacity enable customers to accelerate their reach and scale.”

Hudson IX is one of the largest global internet hubs with a broad mixture of global brands and services – home to 300+ carriers and connectivity to transatlantic cables, making it an ideal location for the Cato bare metal solution. Using the Cato Bare Metal platform, Hudson IX creates a cost-effective solution for its tenants and partners while s reducing the environmental impact of the facility.

In addition, by running Neu.ro’s MLOps platform on Cato’s bare metal, end-users also benefit from the high-performance capabilities required for AI and ML workloads.

“We’re excited to be the first AI/ML ops company to run our platform on Cato’s bare metal,” said Uri Soroka, CEO of Neu.ro.

“We have built sustainability into our platform from day one. Our software optimises the performance and efficiency of machine learning and AI workloads. By running on Cato bare metal, we accelerate the reduction of carbon. Our customers directly benefit from this combined solution by not having to make a trade-off between cost or sustainability.”

Additionally, both Hudson IX, Cato Digital and Neu.ro are members of the iMasons Climate Accord which has united over 200 companies on reducing carbon emissions in digital infrastructure.