Actis to acquire data centres from Asterion Industrial Partners

Asterion Industrial Partners which acquired Telefonica’s data centre assets four years ago will continue to own, operate and grow the European assets, while Actis will be the new owners of the data centres in the Americas, in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Argentina with a small presence in Florida, US.

“We are delighted to deepen our footprint in the digital infrastructure sector with the acquisition of these anchor assets for our pan-Latam Data Centre platform," said Mauricio Giusti, partner in Actis’ Sao Paulo office.

"We are also excited to partner with Telefonica in the region as a key customer of the platform, while also positioning the data centres as carrier neutral facilities. Data centres are crucial in connecting communities, enabling economic growth, and in providing access to information and education.”

The 11 data centre locations have a combined IT load capacity of 23MW with the potential to expand and the assets were originally built by Telefonica for their own operations as well as its clients, and the company remains an anchor tenant under a long-term contract.

This transaction is Actis’ seventh investment in the digital infrastructure industry, with over US$1billion currently committed in the sector and complements Actis’ five existing data centre platforms in Asia and Africa.

“This is an exciting transaction reflecting Actis’ position as a global infrastructure investor," added Adrian Mucalov, partner and head of long-life infrastructure at Actis.

"We will leverage Actis’ expertise in the energy sector to drive energy efficiencies (PUE) and to increase the use of renewable energy powering the data centres. Investing into an established, resilient business with a strong long term position fits well with our strategy.”