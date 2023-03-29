Flexential rolls out connectivity to Oracle Cloud via FastConnect

The news comes as Flexential aims to expand its cloud fabric ecosystem by offering low latency interconnection options to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) which allows customers in any Flexential data centre across its national FlexAnywhere platform to connect to OCI.

“With the ever-increasing customer demand for high-performing, reliable and flexible interconnection options, we know how critical it is for customers to have direct access to OCI through FastConnect,” said Chris Downie, CEO, Flexential.

“We are proud to expand our Cloud Fabric offerings to enable our customers to rapidly scale their IT infrastructure across our national FlexAnywhere platform of 39 data centres.”

Through the collaboration, Oracle customers benefit from reliable network access to their cloud data and applications from any Flexential facility via Oracle FastConnect on-ramps located in Ashburn, Virginia, San Jose, California, and Chicago, Illinois.

In addition, OCI’s network of more than 70 FastConnect global and regional partners offer customers dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions and OCI services.

Similarly, earlier this week Console Connect begun offering connectivity to Oracle Cloud through OCI FastConnect.

As a result, there are more Oracle Cloud locations available on the Console Connect Software Defined Interconnection platform following Oracle's plan to rapidly expand its cloud region footprint in line with growing demand for Oracle cloud services.