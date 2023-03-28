NTT unveils Managed Detection and Response security service

MDR is a cloud-native, analytics-driven offering that combines human and machine expertise with technologies and threat intelligence to reduce the time to detect and respond to cyber-attacks.

“Organisations are typically utilising a patchwork of security technologies that lack alignment. This disjointed approach has left businesses often unable to detect hard-to-find threats and lacking the necessary agility to mitigate them. Many are simply adding more security layers, increasing complexity, and generating even more logs and alerts that go untreated,” said Charlie Li, senior executive vice president of managed cloud and infrastructure services, NTT Ltd.

“NTT’s MDR service helps organisations stay ahead of attackers and has a direct impact on workforce productivity and customer satisfaction through real-time and long-term threat correlation, advanced analytics, and continuous monitoring of digital transactions. It delivers a strong cyber-resilience posture, directly impacting an organisation’s operational, financial, and resource resilience,” he added.

The MDR service is built on Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft’s security information and event management (SIEM) platform, powered by AI, automation and threat intelligence.

Using analytics, machine learning, and threat intelligence, the service hunts for suspicious activities and reduces false positives, while the built-in orchestration and automation of common tasks, enable enterprises to respond to incidents quickly and remotely isolate threats.

“We’re extremely pleased to expand on our existing strategic relationship with NTT through the launch of the new MDR service, based on Microsoft Sentinel, to further help protect and support our joint customers,” said Csaba Deme, general manager of global security sales at Microsoft.

This latest offering builds on NTT and Microsoft’s multi-year strategic alliance agreement (SCA) signed in 2020. Since then, the two companies have collaborated to build advanced solutions in public, private and edge cloud, data & AI, digital & app innovation, modern workplace and now security.