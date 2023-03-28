Console Connect expands connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions

Now there are more Oracle Cloud locations available on the Console Connect Software Defined Interconnection platform following Oracle's plan to rapidly expand its cloud region footprint in line with growing=g demand for Oracle cloud services.

“As Oracle continues to expand its presence globally, there couldn’t be a better time to introduce more choice for Console Connect users with its Oracle Cloud connections," said Michael Glynn, senior vice president of digital automated innovation, Console Connect.

"We are excited to grow our relationship with Oracle Cloud and improve access to its new cloud footprint through our on-demand high-performance network. We can’t wait to continue to make interconnection simpler for Oracle’s customers.”

As an Oracle Cloud FastConnect partner, Console Connect enables enterprise customers to procure their own dedicated Layer 2 or Layer 3 connections to Oracle Cloud. Console Connect users can select from more than 11 global Oracle Cloud locations, with further sites to be added to the platform at some point this year.

Console Connect’s expanded Oracle Cloud footprint includes greater reach across North America, where users can access cloud regions in Ashburn, Phoenix and San Jose.

Console Connect provides automated access to a privately managed global network which allows users to instantly select from different tiers of class of service to prioritise their network traffic. Enterprises can use this infrastructure to avoid the public Internet for greater network speeds, security, and performance.

In related news, at the start of the month, Console Connect expanded its network reach into Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) through a new point of presence (PoP) in Prague.

The PoP, which is located at CE Colo’s carrier-neutral data centre, is Console Connect’s first in the CEE region, leveraging its private backbone between Prague, Frankfurt and Paris,