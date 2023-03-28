AtlasEdge to connect Berlin and Hamburg data centres to PacketFabric

The companies say the partnership will expand cloud access across AtlasEdge’s network, giving customers on-demand, secure and flexible cloud access.

AtlasEdge executive Dan Thomas (pictured), who is senior VP of sales, said: “This move will broaden our customer offering as demand for agile enterprise connectivity continues to grow and is another endorsement of our partnership-led approach.”

They said the partnership enables PacketFabric’s TruNaaS converge platform to be used by AtlasEdge customers. AtlasEdge’s Berlin and Hamburg data centres will be the first to connect to PacketFabric’s network, with PacketFabric’s high availability 100GB private network.

PacketFabric’s network presence in both locations will upgrade from extension locations to full points of presence (PoPs), allowing customers cloud connectivity on location .

The partnership will deepen as customer demand grows across the AtlasEdge portfolio, with PacketFabric planning to extend the network further into AtlasEdge’s Brussels and Madrid locations. Berlin and Madrid will be new PoP locations for PacketFabric’s portfolio.

Paul Buttle, CMO of PacketFabric, said: “The partnership will deliver scale, performance, programmability, agility and security without compromise to AtlasEdge’s customers across Europe.”

The companies said the deal will contribute to AtlasEdge’s goal to provide neutrality and enrich its existing ecosystem of data centres.