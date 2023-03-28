Nokia upgrades AVA Energy efficiency software

Using improves machine learning algorithms, the energy efficiency tools allow CSPs to lower power consumption in their data centres, in addition to network base stations, batteries and air conditioning units in telco networks.

The Nokia AVA Energy efficiency can help realise reduced power usage of up to 30%, up about 10 percentage points relative to the original software, based on customer testing.

The enhanced tool allows operators to shut down idling and unused equipment automatically through the algorithms, with the option to completely disconnect hardware through remote power control modules.

Hamdy Farid, SVP of business applications at Nokia said: “Nokia’s investment in new and better solutions never stops and this upgrade to Nokia AVA Energy efficiency demonstrates not only the superior level of our software capabilities, but also Nokia’s broader commitment to cut carbon emissions across its value chain.”

Using its energy efficiency software, Nokia has more than 50 completed or active energy saving projects with CSPs around the world.

CSPs spend between 3% and 20% of their total revenue on energy costs according to Analysys Mason’s recently published report, “Taming increased energy usage: the key role of AI-based energy efficiency solutions”.

“Efficient energy consumption is an increasingly important aspect of network operations,” says Michela Venturelli, senior analyst at Analysys Mason.

“CSPs recognise it as being a strategic imperative for their business and they want tools that will meaningfully help meeting increased network customer demands while lowering energy consumption.

“This latest Nokia AVA Energy efficiency solution is a solid contribution to those ends.”