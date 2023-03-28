BT inks expanded IoT pact with AWS

As part of the partnership, BT becomes a channel partner for AWS Marketplace, providing a single source for managed solutions to its customers.

AWS Wavelength will also offer new 5G edge computing services for BT’s UK business customers.

Collectively, the collaboration agreement targets a US$500 million revenue opportunity for BT across the spectrum of connectivity and digital solutions and services, in the UK and worldwide, over the next five years.

“AWS and BT Group have shared ambitions at the intersection of cloud and connectivity, and we’re delighted that we have this partnership to frame how we will work together to accelerate these outcomes, for our customers and for the Group,” said Thomas Duecke, chief operating officer, Digital at BT Group

BT’s IoT platform is already built on AWS, delivering connected device capabilities across healthcare, smart places, ports, manufacturing and transport and logistics, including work at Belfast Harbour and the Association of British Ports in Ipswich.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will work together to advance BT’s existing IoT services and create new ones that combine AWS services with BT’s network and service delivery expertise.