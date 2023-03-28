Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Appointments

Bouverot to chair tower company Cellnex Telecom

Alan Burkitt-Gray
March 28, 2023 10:16 AM
Share
Anne Bouverot.jpg

Anne Bouverot, former director-general of the GSMA, is to be non-executive chair of tower company Cellnex Telecom.

Bouverot has been an independent director of the Spanish company since May 2018. She continues to chair the board of Technicolor Creative Studios, the direct successor to the colour movie company.

She said: “As announced last November, the company is at the beginning of a new chapter, focussed on organic growth and strengthening of its balance sheet.”

She takes the top role at a time of change in Cellnex.

CEO Tobias Martinez is leaving in June and finding a replacement for him is “a key priority”, she said. “Since its IPO in 2015, Cellnex has grown to become Europe’s leading independent operator of telecommunications infrastructures.”

Bouverot is a mathematician who graduated from École Normale Supérieure in Paris. She holds an engineering degree in telecommunications and a PhD in artificial intelligence.

She worked for Orange for almost two decades, finishing as executive VP in charge of mobile and devices, where she agreed to sell Apple’s first iPhone to customers. Bouverot then spent four years leading the GSMA in London.

Tags

Appointments AppointmentsNewsWomen in Telco
Alan Burkitt-Gray.jpg
Alan Burkitt-Gray
Editor-at-large
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe