Bouverot to chair tower company Cellnex Telecom

Bouverot has been an independent director of the Spanish company since May 2018. She continues to chair the board of Technicolor Creative Studios, the direct successor to the colour movie company.

She said: “As announced last November, the company is at the beginning of a new chapter, focussed on organic growth and strengthening of its balance sheet.”

She takes the top role at a time of change in Cellnex.

CEO Tobias Martinez is leaving in June and finding a replacement for him is “a key priority”, she said. “Since its IPO in 2015, Cellnex has grown to become Europe’s leading independent operator of telecommunications infrastructures.”

Bouverot is a mathematician who graduated from École Normale Supérieure in Paris. She holds an engineering degree in telecommunications and a PhD in artificial intelligence.

She worked for Orange for almost two decades, finishing as executive VP in charge of mobile and devices, where she agreed to sell Apple’s first iPhone to customers. Bouverot then spent four years leading the GSMA in London.