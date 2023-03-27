AQ Compute names Andreas Myr VP of sales Nordics

In this newly created role and reporting to CEO Petter Tømmeraas, Myr will develop and launch new business opportunities in Scandinavian countries and drive the expansion of AQ Compute in Northern Europe.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andreas Myr to our team," said Tømmeraas.

"With his experience and impressive expertise in the data centre industry, we know he will be a valuable asset to our company. We look forward to working together to provide our clients with the highest levels of service and support.”

With over 19 years of experience in the data centre industry, Myr will leverage this knowledge and expertise in new position. Prior to joining the company, Myr worked at Orange Business Services as vice president for data centre services, where he was responsible for the construction and marketing of data centre services.

“I’m excited to join AQ Compute and to work with such a talented and dedicated team. I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to help drive innovation and success for our clients," said Myr.

"We are creating solutions which satisfy today’s needs. Moreover, we are not endangering the possibilities for future generations due to our dedicated focus on sustainability and the use of clean energy.”

AQ Compute's first data centre AQ-OSL1, located near Oslo, is currently under construction and will be ready for operations in early 2024. This colocation data centre has a secured capacity of 10MW with the potential to upscale to 40MW to support high-density racks for high performance computing.