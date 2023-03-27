Mauritius Telecom's T3 subsea cable lands in Mauritius

The T3 landed on Friday 24 March using the cable ship CS Teliri which connected the first end of the system to the landing station located in Baie Jacotet to the south of the island.

The new system adds to Mauritius Telecom's existing subsea cables, South Africa Far East (SAFE) and Lower Indian Ocean Network (LION) commissioned in 2002 and 2009 respectively. T3 has been developed to diversify the company's digital roads, secure its access to information highways and bolster digital transformation in the country.

“The Mauritian digital economy has growing needs for broadband connectivity," said Kapil Reesaul, CEO of Mauritius Telecom.

"With the rapid adoption of applications and services such as cloud computing, connected objects, video streaming and others, it was essential for Mauritius Telecom to put in place the required infrastructure and capacity. Hence this strategic investment in a submarine cable linking Mauritius to South Africa initially."

Spanning 3200km in length, the T3 cable has a design capacity of 18 Tbps, which increases the total available capacity and offers life span of 25 years.

With this new cable, Mauritius Telecom offers Mauritians a more reliable, robust and redundant network. The resilience of the company's subsea telecom infrastructure is secured and service disruptions are reduced in the event of cuts in existing cables.