Cellnex UK signs connectivity pact with Brent Council

The Council will provide access to lighting columns for Cellnex UK to deploy small cell technology used by Mobile Network Operators to increase mobile coverage and capacity.

Cellnex already has a long-standing relationship with the borough, providing vital connectivity in several localised areas.

The new agreement will allow the vendor to continue to provide operators with access to sites in the borough to quickly and cost-effectively deliver coverage to people and businesses.

Paul Stonadge, commercial director at Cellnex UK said: “During the past three years, our reliance on mobile connectivity increased immensely, as we tried hard to work from home, educate our children and stay in touch with friends and family.

“As we strive to support economic recovery and reduce digital inequalities across London and the UK, it has become even more critical to speed up deployment and ensure the resilience of our networks through innovative and forward-thinking partnerships like this with Brent Council. ”

Brent is one of seven boroughs that make up the West London Alliance, a partnership that collaborates on strategic issues, including digital connectivity.

Through the West London Alliance’s digital programme, West London boroughs are pursuing the shared aim of using cutting-edge technology to provide improved public services, reduce inequality and cut carbon emissions.