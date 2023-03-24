Aryaka expands SD-WAN and SASE offerings for SMEs

With entry pricing of around £150 per site, Aryaka says it delivers a more comprehensive set of managed service capabilities compared to alternatives.

This, the company adds, includes application optimisation, network security, multi-cloud connectivity and cloud-based observability and control.

SMEs face several challenges when it comes to networking and security, including limited budgets, a lack of skilled IT resources and a need for operational simplicity.

"As a channel-led company, Aryaka empowers its partner community with its award-winning Aryaka Accelerate Partner Program," according to Craig Patterson, Aryaka SVP of Global Channel Sales.

“Our tailored offerings provide a great revenue opportunity for our valued partners to expand into more markets and verticals."

“We value the true revenue partnership we have and look forward to helping our partners to win the trust and business of SMEs globally with our revamped SD-WAN and SASE solutions. We strongly believe this is a win-win-win for SMEs, channel partners, and us.”

Based on its global private backbone, Aryaka’s solutions offers what it calls an industry-unique approach to networking and security that is cost-effective, resilient and easy to manage.

"As a customer-centric business, Aryaka both understands the specific networking and security challenges that enterprises of all sizes face and actively takes steps to deliver products and services that address those challenges," added Dennis Monner, chief commercial officer at Aryaka.

"No matter if 10 or 10,000 users depend on Microsoft 365, Salesforce, or access workloads in a cloud to be productive and protected from security threats, one bad experience is one too many, and SMEs deserve a first-class service experience equal to large enterprises and multi-national companies while meeting their budgetary needs.

“Our revamped offerings bring our highly regarded agile deployment at an affordable price point to SMEs.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Aryaka’s recent investment in its hyperscale point-of-presence (PoP) footprint, the deployment of its innovative AppAssure solution across all current and new PoPs and the enhancement of its Last Mile Services offering by supporting cellular connectivity worldwide.