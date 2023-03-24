Free Trial
Lumen adds Talkdesk to call centre cloud portfolio

Alan Burkitt-Gray
March 24, 2023 12:04 PM
Tiago Paiva Talkdesk.jpg

Lumen Technologies has added Portuguese company Talkdesk to its portfolio of contact centre as a service (CCaaS) platforms.

The company said that its customers now have access to the full suite of Talkdesk cloud contact centre solutions, including Talkdesk CX Cloud – and Talkdesk Industry Experience Clouds.

Craig Richter, Lumen’s senior director of CCaaS product management, said: “Every customer has unique needs. We lean on our 30+ years of experience in the contact centre business to guide them through the planning, implementation, and management of the solutions that ensure the best possible experience for their customers.”

Talkdesk is a company started by two graduates of Lisbon’s Instituto Superior Técnico, Cristina Fonseca and Tiago Paiva. Three years ago they raised a third investment round of US$143 million, bringing the valuation to more than $3 billion.

Paiva (pictured) is now CEO, based in New York, but Fonseca left in 2016 and later Indico Capital Partners.

At Lumen, Richter said: “When UCaaS [unified communications as a service], CCaaS and networking solutions are offered through a single provider, businesses can improve usability, efficiency, and flexibility, and they can consolidate billing and lower costs.”

He added: “By combining our complementary network, infrastructure, applications, and hosting capabilities with Talkdesk’s innovative CCaaS, Lumen is in a unique position to be a single source for businesses looking to modernize their contact center technologies and reduce costs.”

Lumen said that, “as a cloud-native platform, Talkdesk allows Lumen customers to manage, develop, and engage their agents throughout the employee lifecycle, regardless of their location. This makes it easy for customers to quickly find answers to their questions at any time of day.”

Alan Burkitt-Gray.jpg
Alan Burkitt-Gray
Editor-at-large
