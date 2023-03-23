CyrusOne, Aruba achieve climate neutrality certification

The pact sets stringent targets for environmental performance and sustainability goals in five key areas covering energy efficiency, use of green power, water use, recycling and reuse of waste heat.

Collectively meeting these targets will ensure data centres are climate neutral by 2030.

Matt Pullen, EVP and MD for Europe at CyrusOne and chairman of the CNDCP Board said: “We are delighted that CyrusOne has been able to use the Audit Framework to demonstrate that we are on-track to meet the targets established under the Pact and the directives of EU Taxonomy.

“Not only is this critical to manage our own progress, but it establishes a clear benchmark of real action for our sector and beyond.”

CNDCP has developed a detailed auditing framework to test compliance with the pact’s sustainability goals.

The framework was shared with the European Commission at the end of 2022 and is now available for any independent auditing firms to use with their customers.

All data centre operators that are signatories to the pact are required to audit their compliance to its goals using data from January 1 to December 31.

Fabrizio Garrone, enterprise solution director at Aruba said: “Climate neutrality is an essential and non-negotiable objective. Auditing ourselves against the Pact requirements proves that we have the processes and measures in place to make it happen by 2030.”