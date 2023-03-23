Omantel selects Wingu Group to expand presence through Djibouti

Specifically, Omantel is to leverage Wingu Group’s Djibouti data centre to expand into the African market and further boost its standing as a leading regional wholesale hub.

“As a global wholesale player, Omantel is always on the lookout for new market opportunities. Our new partnership with Wingu Group’s Djibouti Data Center presents us with a great opportunity to solidify our presence in Africa," said Sohail Qadir, vice president of the wholesale business unit in Omantel.

"It will help us attract more customers to connect to and from Africa, resulting in an enhanced customer experience and new business opportunities for Omantel and Djibouti Data Center. This is indeed another important milestone of fulfilling our wholesale vision: from Oman to the world.”

Omantel’s new point of presence (PoP) in Djibouti will help create new wholesale partnerships with operators and hyperscalers, improve the use of connectivity between Oman and Africa, enable better commercial models and provide better support for customers.

In addition, the partnership is set to enable opportunities in Africa and will further extend Omantel’s reach by using the cable systems landing in Oman (Salalah) and Djibouti, such as the AAE-1, EIG, MENA as well as a number of new cable systems that have yet to be announced.

“We pride ourselves on creating a strategic gateway to East and Southern Africa. We are pleased to cement this partnership with a prestigious global player like Omantel. A collaboration of this nature will trigger greater connectivity in the region and inspire more global players to collocate in our Djibouti data centre," added Demos Kyriacou, deputy CEO and chief operating officer at Wingu Group.

"We are very happy that the Djibouti data centre has cemented itself as a reliable and cost-effective gateway hub to many of the fastest growing markets and service providers in Africa. The interest from such world-class players as Omantel has prompted us to begin construction on a second facility, which will provide, uniquely in Djibouti, our clients with an integrated Cable Landing Stations and carrier-neutral data centre.”