Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Appointments

Geraldine Buckingham joins Morrison & Co as board director

Natalie Bannerman
March 23, 2023 12:15 PM
Share
Geraldine Buckingham - Morrison & Co.jpg

Morrison & Co has appointed Geraldine Buckingham as a non-executive director, as the firm continues to grow its presence in North America, the UK and Europe.

“We’re delighted to welcome Geraldine to our Board," said Rob Morrison, chair of Morrison & Co.

"Following Kate Mingay's appointment as a non-executive director last year, the addition of Geraldine means we now have a Board that reflects the firm’s growing global footprint, with significant Board experience across North America, the UK, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.”

Effective as of April, Buckingham joins the Morrison & Co board having spent seven years at global investment manager, BlackRock, where her most recent executive role was chair of Asia Pacific. During her tenure, she oversaw all business activities across China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, India and Korea.

Following this role, she served as senior adviser to Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chairman and chief executive officer, until she retired at the end of 2021.

Prior to this, Buckingham also held roles including global head of corporate strategy at BlackRock and partner with McKinsey & Company’s financial services practice based in New York.

In addition, Buckingham also holds positions as independent non-executive director at HSBC Holdings plc and non-executive director of Brunswick Group Partnership Limited and is also a member of the advisory board of Climateworks Australia.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Morrison & Co Board at such an exciting time for the business," said Buckingham.

"The firm has an impressive track record of investing in essential infrastructure that addresses the long-term needs of society while delivering strong returns for investors. I’m looking forward to supporting the firm at this pivotal point in its global expansion."

Tags

Appointments AppointmentsNewsGeraldine Buckingham
NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe