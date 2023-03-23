Geraldine Buckingham joins Morrison & Co as board director

“We’re delighted to welcome Geraldine to our Board," said Rob Morrison, chair of Morrison & Co.

"Following Kate Mingay's appointment as a non-executive director last year, the addition of Geraldine means we now have a Board that reflects the firm’s growing global footprint, with significant Board experience across North America, the UK, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.”

Effective as of April, Buckingham joins the Morrison & Co board having spent seven years at global investment manager, BlackRock, where her most recent executive role was chair of Asia Pacific. During her tenure, she oversaw all business activities across China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, India and Korea.

Following this role, she served as senior adviser to Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chairman and chief executive officer, until she retired at the end of 2021.

Prior to this, Buckingham also held roles including global head of corporate strategy at BlackRock and partner with McKinsey & Company’s financial services practice based in New York.

In addition, Buckingham also holds positions as independent non-executive director at HSBC Holdings plc and non-executive director of Brunswick Group Partnership Limited and is also a member of the advisory board of Climateworks Australia.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Morrison & Co Board at such an exciting time for the business," said Buckingham.

"The firm has an impressive track record of investing in essential infrastructure that addresses the long-term needs of society while delivering strong returns for investors. I’m looking forward to supporting the firm at this pivotal point in its global expansion."