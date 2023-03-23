Swisscom appoints new CEO for Fastweb

Renna (pictured), who is chief product officer, will take over from Alberto Calcagno, who steps down as CEO after 10 years at the end of September.

Renna, who joined Fastweb in 2008, said: “I gladly accept this challenge and will give my best to continue our growth story together with the management team and all colleagues.”

Christoph Aeschlimann, chairman of the Fastweb board of directors, said: “Alberto Calcagno is directly linked to Fastweb’s success story. He has played a key role in shaping our company over the past 23 years, for which I give my sincere thanks.”

He said that, since Calcagno took over as CEO in 2013, Fastweb has continuously increased its customer numbers, revenue and free cash flow, achieving steady growth for 38 consecutive quarters.

In this time, Fastweb has expanded its fibre network. “Under his leadership, the Business Customer and Wholesale segments have experienced strong growth and new areas, such as mobile, cloud and cybersecurity, were successfully established.”

Calcagno said: “I have had an incredibly exciting time in one of the most fascinating companies in Italy. From the advent of fibre in 2000 through to the sophisticated smartphone, fast networks and cloud data, there have been major changes in technology and the way we communicate, both privately and professionally.”

Renna began his career at KPMG as a consultant in mergers and acquisitions. In 2008, he joined Fastweb in the strategy team, which he headed until 2018. He then took over as COO. Since 2021 he has been head of product design and delivery, responsible for marketing, communication, product development and IT.

Fastweb has a 4.5% stake in Italian infrastructure owner FiberCop, having transferred the 20% it held in FlashFiber, the former joint venture between TIM and Fastweb. FlashFiber is now incorporated into FiberCop.