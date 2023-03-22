Blue Tahiti expansion in close Proximity

Following a review of its immediate and future IT and infrastructure requirements, Blue Tahiti made the decision to move to Proximity Edge 9 from its previous Surrey-based colocation facility.

The move was prompted by Blue Tahiti’s planned expansion with the launch of a new range of products, including an ecommerce platform which has the potential to service the data analysis requirements of thousands of online traders.

“In Proximity Edge 9 we have found a very secure and conveniently located facility with access to further rack space and power as and when we need it,” said Nathan Collins, CTO at Blue Tahiti.

“Their competitive fixed pricing is an additional bonus. These factors along with experienced on-site engineering personnel is very reassuring as we continue to expand.”

Proximity Edge 9 serves businesses and users around Bristol as well as throughout the South West and Wales.

Built on a 3.4 acres site with easy access to Bristol and the M5/M4 motorways, the data centre is a 90000 square foot facility that is built to tier 3 standards and has 4MW of IT capacity, with the potential to expand to 20MW.