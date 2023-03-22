Nitin Tikku appointed VP of global business development for Telstra Americas

In his new position, Tikku is responsible for leading the company's strategic business development and growth initiatives across the region.

Tikku enters the role with more than 20 years of experience, with a successful record of driving revenue growth, leading sales teams, managing strategic relationships and identifying high-potential new business opportunities.

“Nitin joins us at the right time, with organisations viewing network infrastructure as an essential means for delivering connectivity and enable enterprise transformation,” said Noah Drake, president and managing director, Telstra Americas.

“His experience and leadership will help us build relationships will help us maximise new growth areas and drive innovation.”

Prior to joining Telstra, Tikku held technical and sales leadership roles where he successfully designed, secured and managed multi-million-dollar contracts with US federal government agencies, global system integrators and Fortune 500 companies.

Most recently, he served as senior director of sales at AT&T where he was responsible for the business management and growth of one of AT&T’s largest customers, a global system integrator.

“Enterprises are reevaluating every aspect of their operations to identify new efficiencies and methods of offering customers and employees a world-class experience and, as a result, they require new connectivity and infrastructure options,” said Tikku.

“Telstra is uniquely positioned to meet this constantly evolving demand with a diverse mix of technologies and products."

In related news, last month Telstra, in collaboration with Ericsson completed a 100km long-range 5G data call on a mid-band Time Division Duplex (TDD) Advanced Antenna System (AAS) radio in a live commercial network.

The extended range feature will enable Telstra to broaden the benefits of 5G Massive MIMO AAS radios to even more rural and regional areas, delivering 5G capacity and downlink speeds to more customers.