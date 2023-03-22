Telefonica, Qwilt team on content delivery in Spain

Through the alliance, Qwilt will expand coverage and delivery capacity in Spain by relying on Telefonica’s Content Distribution Network (TCDN) deployed in its network.

Telefonica already delivers Movistar Plus+ content through its TCDN, a self-developed product that has the highest capillarity and points of presence in Spain.

“Internet traffic is increasing rapidly, and content providers need delivery services that are increasingly efficient in light of the competition we are witnessing for Internet bandwidth,” said Francisco Javier Pascual, director of product marketing at Telefonica.

“With this agreement, Telefónica's TCDN and Qwilt's delivery capacity are strengthened, but, above all, we make sure that consumers of the content within Telefónica's network are satisfied.”

The new integration is based on open APIs and content exchange between both CDNs, which allows Qwilt traffic to be delivered to customers with access to Telefonica connectivity, to improve the end-user experience.

This project is the first commercial integration based entirely on open caching standards promoted by the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), which both companies are part of.

This facilitates the delivery of content from third parties through the two CDNs in a transparent manner, benefitting both from Qwilt’s global server deployment operation around the world from the physical proximity of the TCDN to Telefonica customers.